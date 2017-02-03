Slightly Stoopid, the Reggae Rock group from Ocean Beach/San Diego along with International Artists Thievery Corporation return to the resort city of Jaco, Costa Rica to headline the Seventh Annual Jungle Jam March 9-12, 2017. Featuring four days of continuous music and activities, this year’s line-up also includes Stick Figure, Twiddle, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, Mike Love, Rob Garza (DJ set,) Congo Sanchez, Organically Good Trio, Sonambulo, Santos Y Zurdo. Matt Carey, and Selecta Coco.

From daytime beachfront venue performances to late night shows, music will fill the town beginning on Thursday, March 9, as the festival kicks off with an intimate artist showcase and traditional Costa Rican barbecue for VIP ticket holders. Main-stage performances run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The one-of-a-kind music and camping festival are set to take place in the heart of downtown Jaco, the popular Costa Rican surf town. “Jungle Jam has a lot more going for it than your everyday music festival,” said festival producer Eric Freitas. “Picture gorgeous sun-drenched beaches, stunning sunrises, and sunsets. Add in lush jungles filled with a colorful variety of wildlife, from capuchin monkeys to scarlet macaws. Jungle Jam operates on the guiding principles of ‘Pura Vida,’ that life is damn good, so let’s get out there and enjoy all that it has to offer!”

Each day at Jungle Jam starts with live music yoga on the beach. Then, attendees are encouraged to engage in one of the spectacular eco tours, sports adventures and excursions available, from zipline adventures across the rain forest to boat cruises to see crocodiles. Attendees can take surfing lessons or a trip to Manuel Antonio National Park. There is simply no better way to experience Costa Rica up close, often with the festival performers right next to you.

Weekend passes starting at just $150 and includes weekend entry to the festival grounds and general camping. VIP packages start at just $300 and include exclusive access to select after-hours concerts and other special events along with a variety of perks. Lodging, ground transportation, and meals can all be added on to all VIP packages.

New to Jungle Jam this year is the opportunity to purchase festival tickets on layaway. The innovative Payment Plans, powered by Universe, allows Jungle Jam ticket buyers the option to break the overall ticket price into a series of low-cost payments. Universe has been working with Jungle Jam to provide another way to create access, reduce costs and provide fans everywhere with a magical concert experience with the most affordable, fan-friendly ticketing experience.

For more information, and to purchase Jungle Jam tickets and VIP packages, please visit: www.junglejam.com .