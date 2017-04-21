THE RETREAT Costa Rica a Diana Stobo Property and transformational wellness center, literally “Heaven on Earth”.

Looking for a delicious luxuries detox? The Retreat Costa Rica in Atenas is our favorite recommendation!

Birthed in 2014, THE RETREAT is the brainchild of Celebrity Chef, two-time best-selling author, and Health and Wellness Life-Coach, Diana Stobo. I was invited to visit this piece of heaven in the hills of Atenas, Costa Rica last week.

Located less than 30 minutes from San Jose International Airport, THE RETREAT is nestled in the arms of a quartz mountain and overlooks a stunning balcony to the Pacific Ocean. THE RETREAT is more than a luxury wellness destination; it truly is ‘Heaven on Earth’; a place where visitors can let go of the stresses of everyday life and learn how to create the inner feeling of balance within that you have always dreamed of having in your life.

Diana’s goal was to create a transformational wellness center, literally “Heaven on Earth”, where every day people could come to escape the chaos and stresses of their lives and take an opportunity to reset their internal sense of balance in a nurturing and gentle environment. She is a culinary artist and raw food advocate who has created delicious and fully accessible recipes that help maintain the Naked Nourishment lifestyle. Diana’s philosophy is to empower yourself with food choices that give you a better lifestyle.

Peace, harmony, and tranquility are the keys THE RETREAT provides you with to a happy, healthy and youthful life. Visitors leave THE RETREAT with the necessary tools and information to continue to harness these keys in their everyday lives

The energy of THE RETREAT Costa Rica is calming and nourishing, and their food invites you to be the best version of yourself by nourishing yourself with healthy food options. There is a sense of knowing there is “real food” that is being served at THE RETREAT, they have a beautiful organic garden and there are fresh berries as you enter the reception area to nibble on. A balanced diet plays a vital part in maintaining a healthy body. Food provides the fuel for it to function properly and by taking charge of what you put into your body, you will reap the benefit. It’s easy making good choices at The Retreat Costa Rica with a specialized menu selection. The chef Joshua from Holland came to introduced himself, I asked what is your favorite dish to create? He replied that it’s not about a favorite dish but about how I can be of service and give back to our guests that bring me joy. The staff is golden at THE RETREAT, they are all bilingual and makes you feel welcomed and well taken care of. They offer daily yoga classes and the restorative class by Jennifer Sobel was a favorite and a special treat!

The Retreat Costa Rica offers a variety of retreats and specializes in detox retreats. As a retreat leader myself, I know how challenging it may be to find that perfect place for your students coming from overseas looking for tranquility and luxury. Diana will be offering an all-inclusive retreat on June 10th-17th, for more info click on the image below.

Written by Natashia Steenkamp.

Natashia leads and facilitates wellness and corporate retreats. For more information contact her here.