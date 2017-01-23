The expression has been present in the dialect of Costa Rica during the last 50 years. Pura Vida has a deeper meaning than what comes out of these two words for Costa Ricans and anyone who spends some time in this majestic country.

But where did the Costa Ricans get this expression? According to etymological studies, a film directed by Gilberto Martínez Solares entitled Pura Vida arrived in Costa Rica from Mexico in 1956. In this film, Pura Vida was the expression of eternal optimism used by the comic character played by actor Antonio Espino, Which unfortunately did not seem to do one right.

Although in the beginning the expression was not used much since 1970 it expanded like the gunpowder. Expression associated with many interpretations as ‘tranquil’, ‘enjoy life’, ‘all good’, ‘hello’, ‘goodbye’, ‘This is life!’ and much more. The point is that most foreigners can only glimpse a part of the broad meaning of the Pura Vida idiom.

Pure Life! Implies that no matter your current situation, there will always be someone more unlucky. Therefore consider that maybe … just maybe, your situation is not so bad and that no matter how little or much you have, we are all here and life is very short … therefore, start living the ‘Pure Life’.

Beginning to see the true meaning of the singular Costa Rican term Pura Vida, we realize that the more ‘visitors’ want to acquire this concept, the better the world will go. Imagine that in Europe, Canada or the United States people began to live like Costa Ricans, they began to adopt the style of ‘Pura Vida’.

Honestly, no matter what disaster your life may look like, there is always someone whose life makes it seem like your holiday in paradise.

Perhaps some examples will explain better how to use ‘Pura Vida’:

-Hello, Maria, Pure Life? -Very good thanks to God. -See you tomorrow! “Pura Vida, bye! “Hey, Felipe!” How’s that going? “Pure Life, and you?” -Thank you very much! -Pure Life! “Do you know Maria?” -Clear! Is very Pure Life. So if you want to know what a peaceful, clear life is, with a strong sense of appreciation for nature, family, and friends, simply come to Costa Rica and experience it yourself.PURA LIFE!

The Essence of Pura Vida

Pura Vida is the essence of Costa Rican because:

-The Ticos know that they live in a tropical paradise and that they have some of the best beaches in the world and take advantage to visit these beautiful beaches. -Kayaking, fishing, snorkeling, diving, canopy, canyoning, hiking are just some of the extreme sports that you can practice in Costa Rica, like this or more Pura Vida?

-Costa Rica is known as a surfing paradise, in 2016, it will be for the second time the host for the World Surfing Championship. No matter if you have experience in this sport or if it is the first time you try, the variety of beaches and the excellent waves, will bring out the surfing in you.

-The climate in Costa Rica is ideal, neither too hot nor cold, average temperatures range between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius all year round; Either dry season (from December to April) or rainy season (from May to November). It’s a delightfully pure Pura Vida climate, right?

-The vibe you’ll feel in Costa Rica will give you peace of mind. The good climate, the beautiful beaches, the flora and fauna and the lifestyle of the people give a wave of relaxation and zero concerns to the country.

– Without a doubt, in Costa Rica, you will see the best sunsets you have ever seen in your life. It is a kind of tradition in the country that at the time of sunset all stop doing what they are doing to appreciate the sun and the beautiful scenery.

– Costa Rica is considered one of the 20 countries with the highest biodiversity in the world and the more than 500,000 species that inhabit this small country represent about 6% of the total estimated species worldwide. It is a country full of life!

-The lack of an army since 1948 makes the Costa Ricans live peacefully. This is a key factor that makes Costa Rica the happiest country in Latin America according to the World Happiness Report (2016).

– Being such a small country gives you the feeling that all people know each other. It is very common to go to a restaurant, supermarket or bank and meet someone you know. The Ticos greet and are friendly with either acquaintances or strangers. If you are lost they will always try to help you, they are PURA LIFE.

Pure life is more than a greeting or an expression, reflects the idea that in Costa Rica we enjoy life. For the Ticos, this expression is a way of life, is to live the day to day in a calm and carefree way. It means choosing the path of happiness in spite of the circumstances. You can say Pure life either on a sunny day or on a rainy day. You can choose to see the pure life in every situation that is present in life.

The only way to understand why Costa Rica is Pura Vida is to visit this country because we assure you that you will be happy. Beaches, volcanoes, waterfalls, forests, mighty rivers, crocodiles, monkeys, thousands of species of birds, lazy bears, insects, dolphins, whales, fish of all sizes and colors, snakes, snakes, sharks, iguanas. What are you waiting to start your adventure? Contact us and we will make you have the best vacation of your life.

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and come live the adventure of visiting this wonderful country, and who knows.. maybe you’ll start to blend in. For any question just contact us!